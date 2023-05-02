Concerns over ‘creeping dereliction’ in Wexford Town

Independent Councillor and former Mayor of Wexford, Leonard Kelly, has expressed concerns over the number of derelict buildings in Wexford Town.

Councillor Kelly says he has brought up the issue several times before, but nothing has been done.

He told ‘Morning Mix’ that this is unacceptable as the abandoned buildings hinder other businesses in the area ahead of a busy summer season and the upcoming Fleadh.

The Councillor also took to his Facebook page too address the issue. He stated that the planning office has agreed to move forward and engage with the owners of the derelict properties.

“Something I’m determined to have addressed. Creeping dereliction in our town. I have raised the visual appearance of several prominent buildings in our town at council meetings and as of this week our planning office has agreed to move forward in engagement with owners.

The vast majority of commercial property owners in our town maintain their buildings to high standards.

Some unfortunately do not.