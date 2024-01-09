Wexford local authority tenants will have a better chance of purchasing homes under new criteria

New eligibility criteria to the Incremental Tenant Purchase Scheme which enables tenants to purchase the local authority home they live in will take effect from 29 January, 2024. The changes to the qualifying criteria of the scheme will now mean those with an annual income of €11,000 will now be eligible to apply (replacing the previous income limit of €12,500). Amongst other benefits, this will make it easier for some older tenants to buy their homes if they have the financial means to do so.