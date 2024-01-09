Wexford Council urged to install salt storage bins in Enniscorthy

Local Councillor, Aidan Browne, has called on Wexford County Council to install salt storage bins in Enniscorthy town and district.

Outlining the need for salt storage bins he highlighted that they “are a very effective way to improve road safety conditions . With children going to school and people going to work, there are a lot of cars out and about early in the morning and these salt storage bins can serve as a great way for people to quickly respond to frosty conditions on roads and footpaths.”

“I am aware of County Councils in other parts of the country installing and maintaining these salt storage bins to help the local community get around safely during the winter months. I believe it’s time for Wexford County Council to follow suit in an effort to make our roads safer.”

This comes following calls from Councillor Jackser Owens for the Council to grit the roads during the current cold snap in Wexford that is set to continue until the end of the week.

