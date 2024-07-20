Wexford made concrete products should be tested

There is a call for the testing of all concrete products made in County Wexford

It has come on the back of some potential new Pyrite issues in the county

The call has come from North Wexford Councillor Joe Sullivan of Fianna Fail who says there is one house confirmed in North Wexford with pyrite while two more are under investigation

He says Wexford County Council should initiate the testing of concrete products manufactured in the county to ensure they comply with all regulatory standards

Joe Sullivan says its a starting point from which to prevent what has happened in other counties with defective blocks

