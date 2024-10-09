Wexford man living in florida is hoping for the best as Hurricane Milton due to make landfall later today

A Wexford man living in Florida since 1972 is preparing for Hurricane Milton.

More than a million Americans are under evacuation orders – as one of the biggest hurricanes in living memory bears down on Florida.

Storm Milton is due to make landfall this evening and officials are pleading with residents to follow instructions.

President Joe Biden has cancelled a trip to Germany, flights are being cancelled, and attractions like Disney World are closed.

Police are patrolling playing warning messages in the Tampa Bay area

Pat Murray spoke to South East Radio News & although he is concerned about potential damage, he feels relatively safe in Orlando, as the storm will weaken upon reaching the central part of the state.

He said that residents along the beaches are evacuating due to the storm’s strength, while he and his wife have taken precautions by boarding up their home and are hoping for the best.

Pat said inland one of the greatest risks is of flooding from heavy rainfall and expresses gratitude that they live in an area not prone to flooding, although he remains cautious about the situation.

Having experienced hurricanes before, he hopes to weather this storm as well, despite concerns about power outages and uncomfortable heat due to it still be very hot at this time of year.

