Councillor says you should have to sit in a rocking chair with your rosary beads once you reach 70

The issue of a traffic warden outside St Aidans Primary School in Enniscorthy has once again been raised

Councillor Jackser Owens has said there is an urgent need for a warden at the school which serves over 1,000 children daily.

The Councillor said each day there is no warden is putting students’ safety at risk, especially with increased traffic congestion around the school.

Despite proposing the hiring of a traffic warden at a recent county council meeting which was supported by Councillor Aidan Brown, there has been no official action taken.

Jackser himself was a warden for 10 years but had to retire upon reaching 70.

According to the councillor people in their 70’s are well able to work and shouldn’t be expected to sit in rocking chairs with their rosary beads.

Cllr Owens said he won’t be leaving the next council district meeting until a traffic warden is put in place

