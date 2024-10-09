Minister & Councillors wade in on Slaney Search & Rescue call for funding

Minister James Browne strongly supports the recent €9 million funding for phone pouches in schools which he says are aimed at improving mental health in our students.

He believes this money is crucial for introducing phone management pouches in classrooms, which have already shown success in schools around the world.

Minister Browne explained that these pouches are a one-off payment and can help reduce distractions, leading to better focus and mental health for students.

He pointed out that teachers shouldn’t have to manage disruptive behavior, as just a few unruly students can disrupt the whole class.

However, it comes as South East Radio has been highlighting the plight of Slaney Search and Rescue who are operating out of wholly inadequate premises and conditions.

Addressing concerns about the funding’s priorities, Minister Browne reassured that this investment won’t take away from other important areas, like community mental health services.

He also gave his commitment to supporting Slaney Search and Rescue.

Wading in on the conversation was Enniscorthy Councillor Jackser Owens.

Councillor Owens has said there is an urgent need for improved facilities for the service which has been serving the community for 28 years.

Cllr Owens said that the current container used by the rescue team is inadequate, leaving families in uncomfortable conditions while awaiting news about their loved ones.

Speaking on Morning Mix he criticized the allocation of substantial funds to other projects while local heroes lack basic resources

Yesterday we heard from Labour Councillor George Lawlor who is also emphasising the need for critical funding

