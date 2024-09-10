Wexford Marine Watch mark World Suicide Prevention Day with Circle of Light ceremony

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day.

Every year, an estimated 700,000 people across the world die by suicide and this day encourages people to help others who might be at risk.

Wexford Marine Watch are hosting a circle of light event tonight at 9pm Wexford’s Quayfront

The message is and always will be that there is help out there.

The global initiative for World Suicide Prevention Day 2024 emphasizes the theme “Change the Narrative” and encourages people to #StartTheConversation.

This campaign seeks to motivate individuals, communities, organizations, and governments to engage in open and honest dialogues about suicide.

By fostering these essential discussions, we can dismantle barriers, enhance awareness, and cultivate a culture of understanding and support.On this day, the HSE is inviting everyone to participate in “Let’s Talk About Suicide,” a complimentary online training program on suicide prevention that takes only 60 minutes to complete.

This program is designed for anyone, particularly those supporting loved ones or involved in community activities. It equips participants with the skills to recognize individuals at risk of suicide, approach the topic with confidence, ensure their safety, and connect them with helpful resources.

‘Let’s Talk About Suicide’ is one suicide prevention training programme available from the HSE. A range of different programmes is available across communities nationwide, as part of the HSE’s collective efforts to implement ‘Connecting for Life, Ireland’s National Strategy to Reduce Suicide’.

14 Francis Street, Wexford. 053-9122787 or 1800 24724

https://www.futuresinmind.ie/

https://https://itsgood2talk.ie/

https://https://lifesavingfoundation.ie/

https:https://www.wexfordmarinewatch.com/

