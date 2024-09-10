September is World Alzheimer’s Month and professional care provider, Bluebird Care is inviting the Wexford public to experience dementia, in person.

A unique virtual simulator that mimics the brain fog, memory loss and disorientation of the condition is touring 20 regional centres, educating people on the reality of living with Alzheimer’s. Understanding and empathy are key to improving quality of care, says Michael Corcoran of Bluebird Care.

He explains that the initiative supports the World Alzheimer’s Day call to develop a more dementia–friendly society, “The Virtual Dementia Tour is a mobile simulator; this allows people to get a sense of the world of the person with dementia. This life–changing training is scientifically developed to give those with a healthy brain an experience of dementia, so they understand best practice and environments that improve the lives of those with dementia”.

The Virtual Dementia Simulator will be at Dunnes Stores, Wexford on Tuesday 17th September. The Bus will be available to the public from 10am–5pm at this location. There will be information and advice from dementia care specialists, as well as the eye–opening experience of the ‘dementia bus’ for people dealing with the needs of someone with dementia.

There are approximately 55,000 people currently living with dementia in Ireland. The brain condition has a diverse range of symptoms, depending on type. It affects memory, communication, and the ability to plan, solve problems, and focus on a task.



Dunnes Stores is supporting the dementia experience with Bluebird Care, hosting the mobile simulator experience.

The Bluebird Care dementia bus training for carers has been overwhelmingly well received, and is having a powerful impact, according to Michael Corcoran.

A series of challenges alter and overload the senses, illustrating how difficult and deflating it then is to do simple daily tasks; something dementia patients regularly experience.

“Being able to literally walk in the person’s shoes, and understand their situation, is priceless. Dementia presents unique challenges, particularly with early–onset disease. So, Bluebird Care is heavily invested in growing staff numbers and in specialist training to meet demand.”

Research by Ulster University indicates that virtual dementia training changes how 95% of trainees approach dementia care, and improves knowledge in 97%.

