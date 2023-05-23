Wexford mum hopes to inspire others to take part in the 100km in 30 days for Cancer

A Wexford mum who was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 16 weeks pregnant is supporting the 100km in 30 days.

It aims to promote education and awareness on the importance of good breast health amongst women of all ages.

During the month of June, participants have to walk, run or jog 100km over the 30 days of the month.

Dianne Fitzharris-Doyle told South East Radio that exercise helps her overcome the side effects of drugs that she is on following her cancer treatment – and this is only one of the reasons she takes part.

She hopes that her story will encourage others to take part and raise money and awareness for the cause.

Register or donate at https://www.100kin30days.ie/