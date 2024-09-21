Wexford ploughman claims national title he last won in 1999

Veteran Wexford ploughman Martin Kehoe is an All Ireland champion once again

He claimed victory at the end of the Ploughing championships in County Laois this week

He last won the title twenty five years ago and now will represent Ireland at the World championships next year in the Czech Republic

Previous to that he was world champion three times

Martin Kehoe said he never lost interest in competitive ploughing even though he took as break of seventeen years

Fellow Ballycullane man John Whelan was just pipped at the post for the second place on the world team when he was defeated by Jer Coakley from Cork

Related