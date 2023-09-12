Wexford Primary School Leaders appeal for additional funding to meet winter costs

Wexford leaders and Principals of Primary Schools are appealing for additional funding to meet winter costs.

State capitation funding for schools was increased last year by 40% but the measure was billed as a ‘once off’ cost of living increase, but primary schools say they will need this and an additional 10% rise in this year’s Budget to provide basic requirements, such as heat, light, and water this winter.

They have warned that the continuing cost of living crisis is not just an issue for individuals but for entire school communities.

Primary Management Bodies including An Foras Pátrúnachta, the Catholic Primary School Managers Association (CPSMA), and Educate Together have called for an immediate increase in the basic capitation rate to €275 per pupil (that is an increase of €17 on last year). They want a 10% increase across all other capitation grants. They are also looking for extra funding for cleaning to replace a Covid cleaning grant that has been discontinued and they want the restoration of annual ICT funding they say has been scrapped.

They are also calling for more certainty around when various grants are paid to schools so that schools can plan.

Speaking on Morning Mix CBS Primary School Principal Vicky Barron says schools’ finances remain extremely challenging.

Related