Wexford receives record amount of community sports funding

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed a record Community Sport Facilities fund allocation for County Wexford clubs.

114 County Wexford sport clubs were successful in applying to a fund worth €9,394,680.

“This record funding represents County Wexford’s largest ever investment in sports facilities. It has been delivered by Fianna Fáil in Government. As a TD for County Wexford, I know the significant impact of the Community Sports Facilities Fund. Working with my Government colleagues, we have now been able to secure €9,394,680 for 114 County Wexford sporting facilities. Last May, 34 of these applicants were successful sharing in a grant worth €865,426 under the equipment category of the funding. Today, there are 80 more community organisations receiving approval for significant Government investment.

“Among the successful applicants, Ferrycarrig FC will benefit from a regional grant worth €373,841. Rathgarogue Community Co-operative Society will receive €303,357 towards Accessible Multi-Sport Community Amenities. Grants worth €200,000 will go towards respective developments at Rapparees-Starlights GAA club (Hurling Wall and Floodlit All Weather Playing Area), Enniscorthy United (Club Development works), Geraldine O’Hanrahan’s GAA club (floodlit astro turf pitch) and Faythe Harriers Hurling and Camogie Club (natural Playing Surface development and maintenance).

“Phase Two of the All Weather Surface development at Scoil Mhuire Coolcotts will be supported with a grant worth €199,327. Ballyhogue NS school sports facilities will see an investment worth €146,525. €178,097 will support an astro pitch development in Cloughbawn GAA club.

“€7,614,219 has been awarded to County Wexford community groups under the local category of funding. Three applications were made based on their regional importance, sharing in a grant worth €739,884. Ten clubs were awarded equipment only funding worth €175,151. These applications once reviewed were deemed not to be capital in nature.

“Nationally, €250 million has been invested. That represents a 250% increase in funding compared with the previous 2020 round of funding. We know how sport has a massive impact on communities. The funding will support male and female sports participation. My Party and I are proud to prioritise this funding. I’m delighted to be part of a Government that is committed to investing in County Wexford communities.

Wexford Locals €7,614,219

All Blacks AFC – led floodlighting and equipment €101,423

Aspire Gymnastics Company Limited By Guarantee – Insulation & safety wall padding & equipment €34,144

Ballyhogue National School – Upgrade and develop the grounds of Ballyhogue NS €146,525

Ballymurn Celtic A.F.C – Ballymurn Celtic improvements and maintenance €34,316

Ben Mulhall Memorial Park Association – Ben Mulhall Ball Stop Nets 2023 €13,101

Bridgetown Handball Club – Provision of Dressing Rooms, Toilets & Showers €42,299

BUFFERS ALLEY GAA CLUB – Multi-purpose Room & upgrade arena lighting to LED €42,619

Caim Community Development Group – Caim Outdoor Gym Equipment & Walking/Jogging Track €61,998

Campile United AFC – Drainage of soccer pitches & floodlighting on one €149,122

Clongeen GAA club – Multi-use games area – Development plan – Phase 3 €174,411

Cloughbawn AFC – Gym Equipment and solar panels Cloughbawn AFC €58,033

Cloughbawn GAA Club – Astro Pitch Development, Ball Stops and Dugouts €178,097

County Wexford Community Workshop Enniscorthy Ltd – Upgrade LED Floodlighting & Pitch Divider Netting €85,553

Courtown Golf Club – Multi-Function Short Game Area €125,779

Courtown Hibernian Association Football Club – Construction of a Fitness Studio €88,758

Crossabeg AFC – Artificial Playing Surface Development €148,781

Davidstown Courtnacuddy GAA club – D/C Sustainability 2024 and beyond €47,958

Duncannon FC – Duncannon FC and Community Ground Refurbishment €166,106

Enniscorthy Golf Club – Course Rejuvenation €146,750

Enniscorthy RFC – LED Floodlighting- Pitch No. 2 €101,667

Enniscorthy United AFC – Enniscorthy United Club Development Works €200,000

Fastnet Rovers – Fastnet Rovers AFC Sports Equipment Application €10,441

Faythe Harriers Hurling & Camogie Club – Natural Playing Surface development & maintenance €200,000

Ferns St Aidan’s GAA Club – Development of large multi purpose astroturf €195,175

ferns utd – Pitch improvements (drainage, dugouts, lawnmower) €62,305

Fethard/St.Mogues GAA Club – Upgrade existing floodlights to LED lights €62,481

Geraldine O Hanrahans GAA Club – Erect enclosed compliant astro turf fully floodlit €200,000

Glynn Barntown GAA Club – Upgrade Glynn Barntown facilities €118,230

Gorey Rangers AFC – Floodlights for our Main Soccer Pitch €80,759

Gorey RFC – Walking Track. Lights. Shelter. LED Bulbs. Shed €130,713

Hillbrook Lawn Tennis Club – Energy Usage Reduction & Sports Hall Refurbishment €80,119

Horeswood G.A.A. Club – Upgrade of current floodlights to LED lighting €60,608

Kilanerin-Ballyfad Community Development Association – KBCDA – Upgrade of Gym and Sports Hall Facilities €35,550

Killenagh wanderers – Astroturf training pitch,extend, fence exten. €153,356

Kilmore GAA & Community Complex – Development of Training Pitch at Community Complex €55,761

Kilmore United Soccer Club – Pitch development,drainage, and netting. €27,814

Kilrush Askamore GAA Club – Building of Dressing Rooms €195,175

Moyne Rangers AFC – To provide an Astro at our grounds. €182,963

Murrintown National School – Murrintown and Wider Community Sports Arena €100,033

Naomh Eanna GAA Club – Naomh Éanna GAA Artificial Sports Playing Pitch €170,259

Rapparees Starlights GAA Club – Hurling Wall and Floodlit All Weather Playing Area €200,000

Rathgarogue/Cushinstown GAA Club – Clubhouse refurbishment €68,845

Rathnure GAA Club – Modernisation of Nickey Rackard Community Center €97,053

Rathnure utd afc – New Astroturf training pitch €118,538

Rosslare Community Development Association Limited – Refurbishment to Track & AWP €157,801

Saint Joseph’s FC – Lighting, drainage, Energy upgrade, Goals, Dugouts €153,844

Scoil Mhuire, Coolcotts – All Weather Pitch (Phase 2 of All Weather Surface) €199,327

Shamrock Rovers FC (Enniscorthy) – Resurfacing of club’s astro pitch. €86,544

Shamrocks Hurling & Football Club – Enhancement & Refurbishment of Facilities. €121,096

Shelburne United AFC – Astro Turf Pitch with floodlighting €174,411

Shelmalier GAA Club – New pitch development €148,966

St Anne’s Rathangan GAA club – LED Walkingtrack &Floodlights,Pitch Drainage,Mower €169,983

St Fintans Gaa Club – Build indoor training, Gym area €166,106

St James GAA Club – St James GAA Astro and Hurling Wall €147,834

St Josephs GAA Club – St Josephs Wexford Development €149,495

St Leonard’s FC – Building Female dressing rooms toilets showers €174,132

St. Abbans Adamstown GAA Club – Construction of Dressing Rooms, Showers & Toilets €178,564

St. Martin’s GAA Club – Grass pitch,Handball floor, All weather goalmouths €153,648

St. Patrick’s GAA Club Ballyoughter – Erect Storage Shed and Scoreboard €19,095

Taghmon/Camross GAA – Sports Hall Refurbishment €170,000

Tara Rock Community Field Trust – TRCFT astro turf training pitch with led lighting €68,883

Templeudigan Handball Club – Future viability of the local 60*30 handball alley €56,256

Tombrack United AFC – Equipment Grant 23/24 €3,239

WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL – 2023 Construction of fitness studio, The Apex, New Ross €55,858

WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL – 2023 Wexford Swimming Pool and Leisure Faciliity €82,431

Wexford Golf Club – Wexford Golf Course Drainage Works €103,089

Wexford Wanderers RFC – Project 24 €120,000

Wexford Equipment Only Applications €175,151

Blackwater fc – Blackwater FC sustainability and development €19,000

Camolin Celtic – Camolin Celtic AFC seeking equipment and fencing €3,691

Corach Ramblers – Training Equipment, Ball Stop Nets & Dugouts €19,681

D.M.P Athletics Club – Multi-purpose indoor area Storage container €4,242

Gorey Celtic FC – Astro ResurfaceGenerator €23,954

Hook Sub Aqua Club – compressor and Nitrox system upgrade €26,707

Kilkenny United WFC – New Goal Posts and Analysing Equipment €3,423

Rosslare Rangers AFC – Securing a Sustainable Green Inclusive Future €43,687

St. Mary’s Maudlintown Ladies Gaelic Football Club – Equipment, goals & ball stop nets new ladies pitch €21,047

Terrerath community complex – Terrerath Sports & Activities Programme €9,719

Wexford Regionals €739,884

Bunclody AFC – Floodlights €62,685

Ferrycarrig Football Club Limited – Wexford FC Equipment and Regional Grant €373,841

Rathgarogue Community Co-operative Society Ltd – Accessible Multi-Sport Community Amenities €303,357

