Wexford receives record amount of community sports funding

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed a record Community Sport Facilities fund allocation for County Wexford clubs.
114 County Wexford sport clubs were successful in applying to a fund worth €9,394,680.
“This record funding represents County Wexford’s largest ever investment in sports facilities. It has been delivered by Fianna Fáil in Government. As a TD for County Wexford, I know the significant impact of the Community Sports Facilities Fund. Working with my Government colleagues, we have now been able to secure €9,394,680 for 114 County Wexford sporting facilities. Last May, 34 of these applicants were successful sharing in a grant worth €865,426 under the equipment category of the funding. Today, there are 80 more community organisations receiving approval for significant Government investment.
“Among the successful applicants, Ferrycarrig FC will benefit from a regional grant worth €373,841. Rathgarogue Community Co-operative Society will receive €303,357 towards Accessible Multi-Sport Community Amenities. Grants worth €200,000 will go towards respective developments at Rapparees-Starlights GAA club (Hurling Wall and Floodlit All Weather Playing Area), Enniscorthy United (Club Development works), Geraldine O’Hanrahan’s GAA club (floodlit astro turf pitch) and Faythe Harriers Hurling and Camogie Club (natural Playing Surface development and maintenance).
“Phase Two of the All Weather Surface development at Scoil Mhuire Coolcotts will be supported with a grant worth €199,327. Ballyhogue NS school sports facilities will see an investment worth €146,525. €178,097 will support an astro pitch development in Cloughbawn GAA club.
“€7,614,219 has been awarded to County Wexford community groups under the local category of funding. Three applications were made based on their regional importance, sharing in a grant worth €739,884. Ten clubs were awarded equipment only funding worth €175,151. These applications once reviewed were deemed not to be capital in nature.
“Nationally, €250 million has been invested. That represents a 250% increase in funding compared with the previous 2020 round of funding. We know how sport has a massive impact on communities. The funding will support male and female sports participation. My Party and I are proud to prioritise this funding. I’m delighted to be part of a Government that is committed to investing in County Wexford communities.
Wexford Locals €7,614,219
All Blacks AFC – led floodlighting and equipment €101,423
Aspire Gymnastics Company Limited By Guarantee – Insulation & safety wall padding & equipment €34,144
Ballyhogue National School – Upgrade and develop the grounds of Ballyhogue NS €146,525
Ballymurn Celtic A.F.C – Ballymurn Celtic improvements and maintenance €34,316
Ben Mulhall Memorial Park Association – Ben Mulhall Ball Stop Nets 2023 €13,101
Bridgetown Handball Club – Provision of Dressing Rooms, Toilets & Showers €42,299
BUFFERS ALLEY GAA CLUB – Multi-purpose Room & upgrade arena lighting to LED €42,619
Caim Community Development Group – Caim Outdoor Gym Equipment & Walking/Jogging Track €61,998
Campile United AFC – Drainage of soccer pitches & floodlighting on one €149,122
Clongeen GAA club – Multi-use games area – Development plan – Phase 3 €174,411
Cloughbawn AFC – Gym Equipment and solar panels Cloughbawn AFC €58,033
Cloughbawn GAA Club – Astro Pitch Development, Ball Stops and Dugouts €178,097
County Wexford Community Workshop Enniscorthy Ltd – Upgrade LED Floodlighting & Pitch Divider Netting €85,553
Courtown Golf Club – Multi-Function Short Game Area €125,779
Courtown Hibernian Association Football Club – Construction of a Fitness Studio €88,758
Crossabeg AFC – Artificial Playing Surface Development €148,781
Davidstown Courtnacuddy GAA club – D/C Sustainability 2024 and beyond €47,958
Duncannon FC – Duncannon FC and Community Ground Refurbishment €166,106
Enniscorthy Golf Club – Course Rejuvenation €146,750
Enniscorthy RFC – LED Floodlighting- Pitch No. 2 €101,667
Enniscorthy United AFC – Enniscorthy United Club Development Works €200,000
Fastnet Rovers – Fastnet Rovers AFC Sports Equipment Application €10,441
Faythe Harriers Hurling & Camogie Club – Natural Playing Surface development & maintenance €200,000
Ferns St Aidan’s GAA Club – Development of large multi purpose astroturf €195,175
ferns utd – Pitch improvements (drainage, dugouts, lawnmower) €62,305
Fethard/St.Mogues GAA Club – Upgrade existing floodlights to LED lights €62,481
Geraldine O Hanrahans GAA Club – Erect enclosed compliant astro turf fully floodlit €200,000
Glynn Barntown GAA Club – Upgrade Glynn Barntown facilities €118,230
Gorey Rangers AFC – Floodlights for our Main Soccer Pitch €80,759
Gorey RFC – Walking Track. Lights. Shelter. LED Bulbs. Shed €130,713
Hillbrook Lawn Tennis Club – Energy Usage Reduction & Sports Hall Refurbishment €80,119
Horeswood G.A.A. Club – Upgrade of current floodlights to LED lighting €60,608
Kilanerin-Ballyfad Community Development Association – KBCDA – Upgrade of Gym and Sports Hall Facilities €35,550
Killenagh wanderers – Astroturf training pitch,extend, fence exten. €153,356
Kilmore GAA & Community Complex – Development of Training Pitch at Community Complex €55,761
Kilmore United Soccer Club – Pitch development,drainage, and netting. €27,814
Kilrush Askamore GAA Club – Building of Dressing Rooms €195,175
Moyne Rangers AFC – To provide an Astro at our grounds. €182,963
Murrintown National School – Murrintown and Wider Community Sports Arena €100,033
Naomh Eanna GAA Club – Naomh Éanna GAA Artificial Sports Playing Pitch €170,259
Rapparees Starlights GAA Club – Hurling Wall and Floodlit All Weather Playing Area €200,000
Rathgarogue/Cushinstown GAA Club – Clubhouse refurbishment €68,845
Rathnure GAA Club – Modernisation of Nickey Rackard Community Center €97,053
Rathnure utd afc – New Astroturf training pitch €118,538
Rosslare Community Development Association Limited – Refurbishment to Track & AWP €157,801
Saint Joseph’s FC – Lighting, drainage, Energy upgrade, Goals, Dugouts €153,844
Scoil Mhuire, Coolcotts – All Weather Pitch (Phase 2 of All Weather Surface) €199,327
Shamrock Rovers FC (Enniscorthy) – Resurfacing of club’s astro pitch. €86,544
Shamrocks Hurling & Football Club – Enhancement & Refurbishment of Facilities. €121,096
Shelburne United AFC – Astro Turf Pitch with floodlighting €174,411
Shelmalier GAA Club – New pitch development €148,966
St Anne’s Rathangan GAA club – LED Walkingtrack &Floodlights,Pitch Drainage,Mower €169,983
St Fintans Gaa Club – Build indoor training, Gym area €166,106
St James GAA Club – St James GAA Astro and Hurling Wall €147,834
St Josephs GAA Club – St Josephs Wexford Development €149,495
St Leonard’s FC – Building Female dressing rooms toilets showers €174,132
St. Abbans Adamstown GAA Club – Construction of Dressing Rooms, Showers & Toilets €178,564
St. Martin’s GAA Club – Grass pitch,Handball floor, All weather goalmouths €153,648
St. Patrick’s GAA Club Ballyoughter – Erect Storage Shed and Scoreboard €19,095
Taghmon/Camross GAA – Sports Hall Refurbishment €170,000
Tara Rock Community Field Trust – TRCFT astro turf training pitch with led lighting €68,883
Templeudigan Handball Club – Future viability of the local 60*30 handball alley €56,256
Tombrack United AFC – Equipment Grant 23/24 €3,239
WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL – 2023 Construction of fitness studio, The Apex, New Ross €55,858
WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL – 2023 Wexford Swimming Pool and Leisure Faciliity €82,431
Wexford Golf Club – Wexford Golf Course Drainage Works €103,089
Wexford Wanderers RFC – Project 24 €120,000
Wexford Equipment Only Applications €175,151
Blackwater fc – Blackwater FC sustainability and development €19,000
Camolin Celtic – Camolin Celtic AFC seeking equipment and fencing €3,691
Corach Ramblers – Training Equipment, Ball Stop Nets & Dugouts €19,681
D.M.P Athletics Club – Multi-purpose indoor area Storage container €4,242
Gorey Celtic FC – Astro ResurfaceGenerator €23,954
Hook Sub Aqua Club – compressor and Nitrox system upgrade €26,707
Kilkenny United WFC – New Goal Posts and Analysing Equipment €3,423
Rosslare Rangers AFC – Securing a Sustainable Green Inclusive Future €43,687
St. Mary’s Maudlintown Ladies Gaelic Football Club – Equipment, goals & ball stop nets new ladies pitch €21,047
Terrerath community complex – Terrerath Sports & Activities Programme €9,719
Wexford Regionals €739,884
Bunclody AFC – Floodlights €62,685
Ferrycarrig Football Club Limited – Wexford FC Equipment and Regional Grant €373,841
Rathgarogue Community Co-operative Society Ltd – Accessible Multi-Sport Community Amenities €303,357