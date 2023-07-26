Wexford Residential Vacancy Rate was 2.9% in June 2023

The residential vacancy rate in Wexford was 2.9% in June , this was lower than the national average of 3.9%

The latest GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report released today showed the average price of a home in Wexford was over 261 thousand euro, in the twelve months to May 2023, lower than the national average of just over 366 thousand euro.903 residential buildings were under construction in Wexford in June 2023. There was a total of 1,893 residential property transactions in Wexford in the twelve months to May 2023 and 17.9% of these were new builds.

The report, prepared by EY, found that the national residential vacancy rate stood at 3.9% in June 2023, representing a decline of 0.3 percentage points from June 2022. This is the lowest residential vacancy rate recorded by the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report to date.

Dublin was the county with the lowest residential vacancy rate in June 2023, at just 1.0%, with Kildare (1.2%), Waterford (2.3%), Meath (2.3%) and Louth (2.5%) all registering rates of 2.5% or lower.The highest vacancy rates were reported in Connacht, with Leitrim (12.2%), Mayo (10.8%) and Roscommon (10.6%) the only counties with rates above 10.0%.

In Ireland, a total of 21,134 residential properties were classified as derelict in June 2023, representing a fall of 3.5% compared to June 2022. The highest concentration of derelict properties was located on the west coast of the country, with Mayo registering 13.5% of national total, followed by Donegal (11.8%) and Galway (8.8%).

Nationally, 22,842 residential buildings were under construction in June 2023, representing only a modest increase of 2.0% compared to the same period in 2022. Dublin was the county with the highest proportion of residential buildings under construction at 17.2% of the national total, followed by Kildare (15.0%), Cork (10.7%) and Meath (6.7%). In total, the Greater Dublin Area, consisting of Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow, accounted for 43.7% (9,965 buildings) of the total number of buildings under construction nationally in Q2 2023.