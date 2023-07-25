Celebrations in Enniscorthy as Wexford woman wins €200,000 scratch card prize

A kind-hearted Wexford mother has revealed how she plans to share a €200,000 prize with her children and grandchildren after visiting National Lottery headquarters in Dublin city centre to claim the incredible prize which she won on a scratch card.

The delighted Wexford woman bought the winning €10 All Cash Spectacular scratch card at the Centra store in Templeshannon in the centre of Enniscorthy town in Co. Wexford.

Sitting in the National Lottery Winners’ Room in Dublin City centre, the Wexford woman told how she found out that she had scratched her way to a €200,000 fortune.

“It’s been a crazy couple of days. At the end of every week, myself and my husband always treat ourselves to a scratch card each. He scratched away himself and let up a shout that it wasn’t a winner. Moments later, I’m scratching my own and all of a sudden I’m shouting at him that I’d just won €200,000. It was a crazy moment that I will never forget.”

The Wexford winner emphasized the tight-knit bond shared within her family, expressing her plans to share the windfall with her children and grandchildren. “We are an incredibly close family, and we believe in sharing everything, including lottery wins,” she said with a smile.

“Of course, I have some bills, like my mortgage, to take care of first, but once those are settled, every penny will be divided equally among us. We’ll cherish this win together as a family. It’s a beautiful thing to be able to do for our loved ones.”