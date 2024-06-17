Wexford School to benefit from grant as part of pilot programme

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that New Ross Educate Together National School will benefit from a Government grant worth €9,150 towards an initiative encouraging physical activity in teaching and learning.

“New Ross ETNS is one of 24 schools nationwide to benefit from the grant as part of a pilot programme geared towards the use of physical activity as a means of delivering teaching and learning outcomes. The Science in Motion pilot project was selected based on the creativity involved in how the project will involve teachers and pupils alike in developing the project. I wish the school every success with the project and I look forward to learning New Ross ETNS’s experience of participating in this pilot programme administered by my Government colleagues in the Department of Sport.

