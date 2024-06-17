Wexford GAA issue statement

Statement from Wexford GAA regarding next weekends Fixture:

Wexford GAA wrote to the CCC in Croke Park the day after we lost to Kilkenny back in May highlighting that IF we won our preliminary QF we would have significant logistical issues with Feile na nGael on June 22nd which was the date identified for All Ireland quarter finals.

The issue of such important hurling games being played on Saturday lunchtime was raised initially by Clare amongst others at the provincial meetings with CCC last week.

The Uachtaràn, Jarlath Burns called the special meeting based on the concerns issued from hurling counties at Leinster and Munster meetings last week. The RTE TV schedule for next weekend meant that the only way our games could be moved to Sunday was a swap with the Tailteann cup games pencilled in for Sunday.

We believe our request was a reasonable one in that we have a huge number of people who will not even get to see the games on TV due to their voluntary commitment to hosting a national event.

We are appreciative that the Uachtaràn Called a special meeting to facilitate our request which is unprecedented.

From a Wexford perspective, while very disappointed that the clash with Feile is occurring, we are delighted that to be in the 2024 championship and we will bring a big crowd to support the team as always. In order to further promote the games among our youngest supporters, We are also running an initiative of subsidising the cost of a bus for any club who are bringing their underage teams to the game. Clubs have received details of this already.