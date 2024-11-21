Wexford schools invited to register for free Law Society Legal Ambitions programme for Transition Year

Schools in Wexford are encouraged to sign up to Law Society Legal Ambitions, an innovative Transition Year (TY) module, to give students the opportunity to learn about the law and explore a future career as a solicitor. 216 students from schools across Wexford participated in the course in 2024 as part of the Law Society’s continued work to widen access to legal training.

Over the course of a dynamic four-week online programme, participants are immersed in interactive online lessons where they learn about interesting areas of law such as Criminal Law, Employment Law, Human Rights, Climate Justice, Juvenile Justice, and the Children Court.

The success of Law Society Legal Ambitions is largely attributed to its accessibility and flexibility, and a curriculum that meets the highest standards of content delivery. Teachers can access video lessons and information booklets released over four weeks, fitting into the school timetable. Students also benefit from the ability to study alone or in groups, offering flexibility to accommodate different learning styles.

Student feedback has shown that the programme content is engaging and easy to understand, with many now considering a career as a solicitor as a result.

Widening access to the legal profession

President of the Law Society Eamon Harrington said, “Each year, thousands of students across the country take part in the Law Society’s school outreach programmes to learn about the legal and justice system, their rights, and how the law helps shape our society. The Law Society is proud to build on its longstanding commitment to widening access to legal training through tailor-made, complimentary initiatives including Law Society Legal Ambitions.

“In response to exceptional demand and feedback each year, the Law Society delivers a range of programmes to engage young people with the law, the importance of access to justice, and the role every person can play to protect the rights of all in our communities. Increasing early access to legal education is a priority for the Law Society because we believe that a diverse legal profession is fundamental to a progressive, modern Ireland.

“Popular with students and teachers alike, Legal Ambitions is just one of the Law Society’s school outreach programmes initiatives aimed at expanding access to the law for young people. Schools can also engage with other Law Society student initiatives including Solicitors of the Future, Street Law, and the Gráinne O’Neill National Legal Essay Competition.

“We encourage all schools to sign up to Law Society Legal Ambitions to experience first-hand how the law impacts every aspect of life and to inspire students to pursue a rewarding career in the legal profession.”

Applications close on 17 January 2025. Registration details are available on the Law Society website: https://www.lawsociety.ie/public/Public-Legal-Education/TY

