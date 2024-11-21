Wexford Councillor calling for a forum to address anti social behaviour

A Wexford Councillor has expressed his anger over another fire yesterday evening in Redmond Park

Leonard kelly is raising concerns about repeated vandalism in the area where the community “little library” and a scooter were set on fire

The fire, which could have been catastrophic, was contained by local residents.

CCTV cameras in the park will be checked today

Speaking to South East Radio Cllr Kelly said, “A small fire, thankfully it was caught by some local residents who happened to be just out walking their dog at the time, so I think it may have just been lit, but the fire was lit, it seems with books from the little library possibly some wood, a scooter, and I’m not sure what type of scooter it was. Thankfully on this occasion, it’s not, you know, there wasn’t too much damage done, I would have feared that this hadn’t been caught, but again, this could have been quite a catastrophic fire that could have happened down there.

There is CCTV there which I will be pushing today to check if any positive or any strong images have been got from it, I do know that some images have been got from another camera

located near the men’s shed, when the books were taken from the little library, so I’m hoping that there’s some strong images have been caught from this, and I hope that if those

images are there, which I believe they are, that the Gardai will follow up on this because I feared this will escalate into something much, much bigger for the park.”

Cllr Kelly believes the Gardai need to be resourced in a way that we start being proactive and not reactive always in terms of instances like this. He is calling for a forum with the Gardai and local stakeholders, maybe bringing in youth groups, the communities themselves in terms of addressing this anti social behaviour.

Despite the fires the Little Library continues to be successful.

