Kehoe & Associates Achieves Exceptional Sale of Agricultural Land at Coolballow, Wexford.

Kehoe & Associates, a leading auctioneering firm in Wexford, is delighted to announce the successful online auction of prime agricultural land at Coolballow, a few kilometres southwest of Wexford Town.

The online auction took place today Thursday 21st November.

The 11.39-acre parcel of land, with a reserve price set at €10,000 per acre, attracted strong interest from bidders. Following an exciting and competitive bidding process, the land sold for an impressive €18,800 per acre—nearly doubling the reserve price. This represents an excellent outcome and underscores the robust demand for agricultural land in the Wexford area.

Speaking about the auction’s success, Colum Murphy of Kehoe & Associates said:

“We are thrilled with the level of interest in this property and the exceptional result achieved. The final sale price of €18,800 per acre highlights the continued appeal of land in this sought-after location. It’s a testament to the strength of demand in the local market.”

Located in the highly desirable area of Coolballow, this parcel is conveniently situated near Wexford town, making it an attractive investment for a variety of purposes.

For more information on upcoming auctions or to learn more about buying or selling land with Kehoe & Associates, please contact:

Kehoe & Associates, Commercial Quay, Wexford.

Related