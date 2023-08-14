Wexford schools struggling to fill vacancies

Schools could be under pressure when the new term begins due to a shortage of teachers.

Principals right across the country are reporting difficulties in filling vacancies.

There are currently 17 primary school jobs advertised on the Education posts website and 15 jobs on offer at secondary schools in Wexford.

It’s being put down to the housing shortage and cost of living crisis, according to the Sunday Times.

Labour’s Education spokesperson, Aodhán Ó Riordáin says the Department of Education isn’t doing anything about it, “there are solutions out there…. but this is a problem that the department haven’t grappled with at all. Children are not going to be able to be educated by trained teachers come September”.