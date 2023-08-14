Wexford moving towards carbon neutrality?

Wexford has the lowest use of natural gas in Ireland at 1%.

Cavan and Monaghan have the highest proportion of homes with oil-fired central heating in the country.

A census of private homes across Ireland has found 5.2 per cent now have solar water heating panels.

Richard Cantwell of technology company, ‘Gamma’ says change towards carbon-neutral homes is slow but it is happening.

“We’ve seen increases in houses using solar electric panels and air sourced heat pumps. There are still quite small numbers and there is a lot of opportunity for uplift and retrofit. The census does suggest that we are moving towards more sustainable living and carbon neutrality.”