Wexford Senator responds to calls on social media

A Wexford Senator has been asked to make a statement regarding his role on a school board at the time of a Gorey school Principals dismissal.

Senator Gerard Craughwell took to social media and said:

“I believe my colleague @malcolmbyrne needs to make a statement on his role in this case where an attempt was made to destroy this man’s career. The BOM case was rejected by @WRC_ie

The @LabourCourt_ie & the High Court. It seems a very vindictive case”

A Judge has made orders directing Aodhagan Ó Suird to be allowed to return to his job after he was found to be unfairly dismissed over a decade ago.

It’s not known what the position of the current Principal of the school will be.

Senator Byrne responded on Morning Mix today and said that there was no option but to refer the situation to the relevant authorities at the time.

“I believe I acted in good faith. I acted on the information that was provided to us. I entirely accept the outcome of the case. It went on for far too long.”

He went on to say that, “the first incident involved Mr Ó Suird and a pupil in first class, it was a child protection case, I believe it was rightly referred to the HSE. I believe in any child protection case I don’t think the board has any other option”.