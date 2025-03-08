Wexford shows to receive over €35,000 in funding as part of €1 million national investment

Farmers and rural communities in Wexford are set to benefit from a €1 million funding boost for agricultural shows in 2025.

Minister Dara Calleary has announced grants for 123 shows nationwide, including over €35,000 for Wexford events.

The Bannow & Rathangan Agricultural Show will receive €11,410, the highest amount in the county, with Adamstown and Gorey shows each getting €9,205, and the Wexford Summer Show is set to receive €5880.

Over €5.3 million has been awarded to agricultural shows since 2018, and speaking to South East Radio News, the Deputy President of the IFA, Wexford woman Alice Doyle says, that this is very welcome development:

“This is really good news because it comes to shows who need it badly. Shows do such a wonderful job. They’re not only a social event, which is very important for both rural and urban, where rural and urban mix is fantastic that way, but they’re also a very important part of the economy of each of the four places in Wexford in particular where they’re held because by bringing people into the shows, people come from all around to the shows and they bring money into that particular economy as well.”

Ms. Doyle also said that the funding is particularly welcome in light of rising insurance costs:

“It’s getting harder and harder for shows to operate. Insurance costs are huge on shows at the minute, and even keeping trade stands coming, companies are finding it harder and harder to fund trade stands at shows. Even for competitors to participate with rules and regulations is getting harder. So it is so good to hear that the shows are being supported.”

The Deputy IFA President also said this is a welcome development for the Gorey Show in particular:

“It’s very good for the Gorey Show, that they’re getting extra money this year because they were so unfortunate last year. They were at the mercy of the weather and had to cut off their show on the last minute, which is a huge financial loss to a show. But saying that, Bannow and Rathangan, Adamstown and Wexford all deserve the money because they’re all playing a very important role, both socially and economically.”

