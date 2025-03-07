Accommodation Needed for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2025 in Wexford

As Wexford counts down to the much-anticipated Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2025, the town is once again preparing to welcome over 650,000 visitors to the world’s largest celebration of Irish music and culture. Scheduled from August 3rd to 10th, the event promises to be an exciting week for both locals and attendees. The Fleadh Executive Committee is calling on homeowners across Wexford to consider renting out vacant rooms or holiday homes to accommodate the influx of visitors and performers.

In 2024, Wexford displayed its renowned hospitality, offering accommodations to Fleadh visitors, and this year, the committee is hopeful for even greater participation. Over half a million people are expected to visit the county this August, eager to enjoy the best of Irish traditional music. Homeowners can register their available accommodation through the official Fleadh website at fleadhcheoil.ie.

From last year’s event, it was noted that demand for accommodation peaks during the second weekend, particularly from August 8th to 10th, coinciding with major competitions. Additionally, many visitors prefer shorter stays of 2 to 4 nights, a trend likely to continue in 2025. The Fleadh Accommodation Committee, led by Maura Bell, urges homeowners to consider these patterns when registering their properties.

Eddie Taaffe, Cathaoirleach of the Wexford Fleadh Executive Committee, emphasised the importance of local support in making the event a success. “We are excited for the return of the Fleadh in 2025 and are grateful for the cooperation of locals,” Taaffe said. He encourages anyone with available accommodation to register it on the website to contribute to showcasing Wexford’s famous hospitality.

For more information or to register your accommodation, visit fleadhcheoil.ie or email accommodation@fleadhcheoil.ie with any queries.

