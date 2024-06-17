Wexford Societies lead the way on the National Stage

Wexford Light Opera Society had a clean sweep at the Annual AIMS Awards at the INEC in Killarney last night (Saturday 15 June) picking up 5 Awards, winning each category they were nominated for.

The awards were for the following nominations:

· Best Technical

· Best Female Singer nomination – Karla Tracey

· Best Musical Director nomination – David Hayes

· Best Director nomination – Christine Scarry

· Best Overall Show

The next undertaking by the Society is “Hits from the Musicals” which takes place during the Opera Festival and is one of the most sought-after tickets to have other than the Opera itself. “Hits from the Musicals” takes place on Bank Holiday Monday 28th October and runs for four nights up to Thursday 31st October. Tickets are currently on sale at the National Opera House Box Office.

Meanwhile, North Wexford Theatre Group scooped Best Overall Show in the Sullivan Section for their production of Rent, whilst April Kelly from Wexford Town won Best Actress for the second year running

