All eyes will be on the Ireland women’s four by four hundred metres relay team as they bid for a medal at the European Athletics Championships tonight.

They’re due on track in Rome shortly after 8pm.

International coach Kevin Cogley speaking on Morning Mix said there is a Wexford Connection in the relay team tonight and that we could be looking at Olympic Medal contenders

Sophie Becker from New Ross is expected to start in tonights relay race.

Wishing the team the very best of luck!

