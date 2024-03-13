Wexford stars of all-island adult learning honoured at awards event in Croke Park

Two outstanding Wexford adult learning initiatives were honoured at the 2024 AONTAS STAR Awards ceremony in Croke Park on Friday, 8th March.

The STAR Awards — Showcasing Teamwork, Awarding Recognition —run by AONTAS, the National Adult Learning Organisation of Ireland, recognise the most inspiring adult learning initiatives on the island of Ireland. This year, the event was co-hosted by special guest, comedian PJ Gallagher.

The Wexford initiatives that were recognised are:

Pathfinders, delivered by Gorey Adult Learning Centre, North Wexford Adult Literacy Department, and Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board — Winner of the Learner Voice category:

The Pathfinders initiative delivered by Gorey Adult Learning Centre enables people with autism to progress to mainstream learning by helping learners to deal with sensory triggers, behaviours, and anxieties, while also supporting their integration and interactions with other students and teachers in the learning centre. Changes for learners as a result of the course include being able to use a phone and talk to family, doing things in Gorey town independently, like going to the shop or getting the bus, joining the library and then choosing their own books and using the resources, and also in some cases gaining a QQI (Quality and Qualifications Ireland) level 2 reading award.

My Voice, My Choice: Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board (WWETB) — Runner-up in the Learner Voice category:

My Voice, My Choice is a course that was hosted by South East Technological University (SETU) to support the options and education pathways for people with intellectual disabilities. It was targeted towards people who are interested in advocating for equality and human rights for people with disabilities or different abilities. Modules explored decision-making and self-advocacy along with skills to use technology, to support learners to advocate for themselves and others if they are experiencing inequality.

The projects from Wexford were among 24 adult learning initiatives nominated for STAR Awards in 2024.

To find out more about the AONTAS STAR Awards and opportunities in adult education, visit www.aontas.com.

