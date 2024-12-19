HSE Urges Public in Wexford to Explore All Care Options This Christmas and New Year

The HSE is encouraging the public in County Wexford to consider all available care options during the busy Christmas and New Year period.

People are urged to explore alternatives such as visiting their GPs, pharmacies, or using the Caredoc out-of-hours services before presenting at the Emergency Departments (EDs).

For those requiring emergency care, EDs remain the appropriate place to attend, and patients will be prioritized based on the urgency of their condition. However, during periods of high demand, non-urgent cases may face long wait times.

The HSE is reminding the public that patient safety is a top priority, and people can assist by considering non-emergency care options first. Injury Units, Out of Hours GP services (such as Caredoc), and local pharmacies can provide essential care and help ease pressure on EDs during this busy time.

For guidance on when to attend the ED, visit HSE Emergency Department Information. For advice on treating common illnesses at home, visit HSE Common Illnesses. Parents can also find helpful information about children’s illnesses on HSE Children’s Illnesses.

Caredoc, the out-of-hours GP service, will be available from 6pm on Monday, December 23rd through to 9am on Friday, December 27th, and again from 1pm on Tuesday, December 31st through to 9am on Thursday, January 2nd. Caredoc can be contacted at (0818) 300 365 or (059) 913 8100. Further details can be found on Caredoc’s website.

Additionally, many local pharmacies will be open on specific days to assist with minor illnesses. Find out more about your local pharmacy’s services at HSE Pharmacy Services.

The HSE also reminds everyone to take care of their mental health, especially during the festive season. For anyone experiencing mental health concerns, the HSE offers several resources, including a free text service available 24/7 at 50808, where trained volunteers provide support. More information is available on YourMentalHealth.ie, or you can call the information line at (1800) 111 888.

