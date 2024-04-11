Wexford TD calls for Palestinian Statehood to be recognised

Labour’s Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Brendan Howlin TD has issued an urgent call for the New Taoiseach to formally recognise the State of Palestine during the upcoming visit of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to Ireland.

Deputy Howlin said,

“The time for Ireland to recognise the State of Palestine is long overdue. We commend Spain for its commitment to recognising Palestinian statehood by July. Ireland must follow suit and set a clear timeline for this vital step. The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza underscores the urgency of our actions. Innocent lives are being lost, communities decimated, and human rights violations continue unchecked.

“While it’s welcome to hear from the Tánaiste that recognition of a Palestinian State is on the agenda, mere words are not enough. The new Taoiseach must demonstrate leadership by setting a date and a clear timeline for Ireland’s recognition of Palestine. This is not just a symbolic gesture; it’s a moral imperative. We cannot stand idly by while innocent civilians suffer. It’s time to hold those responsible for human rights violations to account and to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“As Pedro Sanchez visits Ireland, we have a real opportunity to send a clear message to our European colleagues and the international community. By formally recognising the State of Palestine, Ireland can demonstrate its commitment to peace, justice, and human rights. We urge An Taoiseach to seize this moment and announce a concrete timeline for Ireland’s recognition of Palestine. The time for action is now.”

