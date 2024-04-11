Pilot Programme for Paramedic level medical cover in Civil Defence in Wexford

The Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin TD today (11th April) welcomed the launch of a Civil Defence pilot programme to provide medical cover to paramedic level.

The six-month pilot involves three Civil Defence Units – Kilkenny, Laois and Wexford.

The Tánaiste commented, “Civil Defence volunteers provide an invaluable service across the length and breadth of Ireland. This pilot will enhance the medical response capability of Civil Defence volunteers in their local communities.

I have seen at first-hand recently how the Civil Defence continues to upskill and professionalise its service provision, while retaining its volunteer ethos.

This is another example of how Civil Defence continues to enhance its skillset and service to the community and I look forward to seeing the results of this pilot in at the end of the Summer.”

This new level of medical cover will be of immediate benefit to Wexford Civil Defence, with Wexford hosting Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in August 2024. Volunteers in that county will now be in a position to provide a higher level of medical cover to spectators at the event.

With immediate effect, qualified Civil Defence Volunteers involved in the pilot programme will be able to administer medications up to and including paramedic level.

Following the conclusion of the pilot programme, it is intended that lessons learnt will be shared with the wider Civil Defence and the Local Government Sector with a view to finalising a national strategy.

