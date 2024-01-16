Porsche Panamera caught traveling at 189km/h in a 120km/h zone in North Wexford

Wexford motorists are being urged to slow down and travel with caution after a speed camera clocked a Porsche Panamera traveling at 189 km/h in a 120 km/h zone yesterday afternoon in Ballyellen on the M11.

Gardaí said the driver, a Turkish national in his 40’s, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and has been released on bail.

Information about the incident was posted to social media last night by the Wexford Garda Division warning the public once again of the dangers of speeding.

The warning comes as temperatures drop and Wexford motorists are being urged to slow down and travel with caution today and for the rest of the week.

11 people have now died on our roads since the turn of the year. A man in his 30s is the latest to die after a crash on the M50 in Dublin.

The Road Safety Authority’s Head of Communications, David Martin, says dropping speed in tricky conditions can make a difference.

Temperatures could drop as low as minus four tonight as the cold spell continues. A weather advisory is to remain in place until midday on Friday. Met Eireann is warning of animal welfare issues and difficult travelling conditions.

