Wexford to host the 2025 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

Wexford has been chosen to host the 2025 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann. Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ) announced on Saturday that the bid by the town to host the Fleadh for the second year in a row has been a success.

It will be the fifth and now sixth time the southeast county has hosted the popular festival, which is the world’s largest celebration of Irish trad music, language, songs and dance. Approximately, 500,000 people attend the Fleadh Cheoil each year.

The last time the Fleadh Cheoil was held in Co Wexford was in 2000, in Enniscorthy.

The 2024 Fleadh will take place from August 4th to 11th 2024 with the dates for the following year yet to be announced.

