Accessibility works to begin at Ballymoney Beach today.

The improvement works should mean the North Wexford will be fully accessible by wheelchairs by Summer. Visitors to the beach in the meantime are being advised for ‘health and safety reasons’, the main beach access to the north beach will be closed for a period of 6 weeks while works are underway.

Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District, Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin, who has been campaigning for Ballymoney Beach to be made more accessible, and after having succeeded in the campaign to keep the toilets open all year round, welcomed the news.”Its great that this beautiful beach will be accessible for a beach wheelchair this summer. This will be available for borrowing from the storage area beside the toilets/accessible toilet.

“Having successfully pushed to have the toilets upgraded and kept open all year round, I’m happy to be part of this campaign. Well done to ‘Life With No Limits’ Champion, Matthew McGrath, for his great work on this campaign.”.

The next main elements of work over the coming months are:

*Upgrading existing surface material with a suitable grade tar and chip.

*Re-grading steeper sections as shown.

*Channels along access to improve drainage.

*New concrete slab at end of access (by beach)

*Parking spaces be marked out on the road adjacent to the toilets/shop (and to include a disabled parking space.”

