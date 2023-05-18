Wexford to play host to experts in World-Renowned Approach to Children’s Education

From tomorrow Wexford will play host to experts in World-Renowned Approach to Children’s Education. Joining me on the line to tell us what us what it’s all about we’re joined by Early Childhood Ireland’s Director of Policy, Advocacy & Campaigning Frances Byrne

Wexford’s Award-Winning Carraig Briste & Killegney Early Years Plays Host to Experts in World-Renowned Approach to Children’s Education. The Visit made possible thanks to funds raised by Early Childhood Ireland members on National Pyjama Day

34 Wexford members contributed almost €10k towards €350,000 total. A delegation including Early Childhood Ireland members, experts in the world-renowned Reggio Emilia Approach to children’s education, and relevant policy makers will visit Carraig Briste & Killegney Early Years during a week-long study trip to Ireland this Friday, May 19. In April, 24 Early Childhood Ireland members participated in a study visit to the home of the Reggio Emilia Approach in Italy. Carraig Briste & Killegney Early Years Owner & Manager Orlagh Doyle also visited the location in November 2022. She returned inspired to expand the approach in her setting and is eager for her Italian counterparts to see the Reggio Emilia Approach in action in Wexford.

“When I visited the settings for young children in Reggio Emilia, I expected to see an exemplary educational system, but I actually got a glimpse of a different way of living. I saw a thought process that considers children powerful and capable individuals, with the ability and desire to construct their own knowledge of the world around them,” Orlagh said.

“The trip to Reggio Emilia confirmed my beliefs about the innate competence of young children and stimulated me to look more deeply at how I can best support the children, educators and families in the communities of Carraig Briste & Killegney Early Years. We must now find ways to transform Government funding to encourage ways of teaching and learning that align with appropriate areas with the ‘Reggio’ story,” she added.

This visit is part of a series of events during a week-long study visit to Ireland focusing on quality in Early Years education made possible by funds raised on National Pyjama Day last year. Of the €350,000 raised on the day, 34 members of Early Childhood Ireland in Wexford raised almost €10,000.

During the visit, Reggio Children delegates Claudia Giudici and Sara Porpora will also meet with stakeholders and policymakers and host two masterclasses on the celebrated Reggio Emilia Approach. Masterclass participants will delve into the approach’s roots, learn about different models within it and leave with inspiration for their practice in settings throughout Ireland.

Commenting, Milica Atanackovic – Membership, Excellence, and Learning Manager – at Early Childhood Ireland, said, “I have had the privilege of visiting Reggio Emilia in Italy several times, and I learn something new every time I go, but what I’ve learned most is – how can you fully understand something constantly reinventing itself. I love this approach because it is about continuous professional development.

“Orlagh and her team are a great example of how the Reggio Emilia Approach can be adapted to an Irish setting, and these masterclasses will empower more of our members to continue to provide quality, innovative care and have a huge, positive impact on children in Early Years settings all across Ireland.”

Teresa Heeney – Chief Executive Officer – at Early Childhood Ireland, added, “The Reggio Emilia Approach is a world-renowned philosophy to adopt a ‘village-style approach’ to engage children, parents, and the community into the learning process. It is recognised globally for providing children with high-quality learning experiences.

“This approach has the potential to be transformative for the Irish Early Years and School Age Care sector, and it proposes a very different way of delivering quality to young children in settings throughout the country.