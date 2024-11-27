Wexford Winner in Individual of the Year Category at 2024 Ocean Hero Awards and two Wexford Groups shortlisted in another two categories.

Anne Marie Kirwan from Tomhaggard Clean Coasts took home the gold in the Individual of the Year Category at the 2024 Ocean Hero Awards while a further two groups a

based in county Wexford were shortlisted for their ongoing efforts to protect their coastal environments.

27th of November, 2024| Today, An Taisce’s Clean Coasts Programme hosted the Ocean Hero Awards Ceremony at the Gibson Hotel, Dublin, to celebrate and give thanks to the dedicated groups, individuals, communities, and businesses who have gone above and beyond to protect their local coastline and its surrounding environment, in 2024. During times of uncertainty, one thing is always guaranteed that you will leave these annual awards feeling uplifted, inspired and with a renewed sense of hope for the future of our coast and marine environment.

Every year, the Ocean Hero Awards commemorate the invaluable contribution and dedication that Clean Coasts volunteers, groups and communities give towards conserving Ireland’s unique coastal heritage. Established in 2006 as the ‘Clean Coasts Merit Awards,’ the awards initially featured a single category, ‘The Clean Coasts Group of the Year.’ In the years following the awards have grown alongside the programme itself as more groups have come on board. As of 2024 there are over 2,000 Clean Coasts groups and over 40,000 volunteers who are actively engaging with the programme and who are integral to their coastal communities nationwide.

In 2024, Clean Coasts determined six distinct categories, and after hundreds of nominations were received, a total of 30 groups, organisations and individuals made the shortlist for the title of Ocean Hero in each category. At the awards ceremony, the hard work and achievements this year of each group was showcased and celebrated, and now the winners for each category have been announced:

In County Wexford, Anne Marie Kirwan brought home the gold in the 2024 Ocean Hero Individual of the Year category for her continued dedication to protecting and preserving the coast through her dedication in volunteering with Tomhaggard Clean Coasts. Anne Marie is described by her group as an incredible force of nature and she was one of the founding members of the Tomhaggard group. Her commitment to the group and her energy for the work she does, couple perfectly with her gentle manner and inclusive nature. Anne Marie said, “I love spending time beach cleaning, it gives me a sense of peace and purpose. It is a hands-on, enjoyable way to make a difference in my local area. I never cease to be amazed by the collective effort of the group at the end of a beach clean-up and have really come to enjoy the camaraderie of the group. It is a joy to meet other people who share my enthusiasm for improving our coastline and coastal habitats.”

Tomhaggard Clean Coasts group was also shortlisted in the Group of the Year Category for 2024. The group was established in April 2021 with a small group of family and friends and has now grown to include 73 members in 2024, about half of whom are actively involved in beach cleaning while others support the group in a myriad of ways. The group has adopted a 25km stretch of the South Wexford coastline from Carnesore to Cullenstown as their own, which represents a total 10% of the coastline of County Wexford. To date for 2024, the group has removed over 10 tonnes of waste from these beaches. The group has also established a unit at Kilmore Quay Harbour in which found fishing items are placed for reuse by the local community. In 2024 the group took on a biodiversity project, using the flagship species, Sea Turtles, to explain the dangers posed by waste in the ocean to marine life.

Also in county Wexford, Ballygarrett Tidy Towns were shortlisted in the Event of the Year Category for their work on the Cahore Little Tern Project. The group was formed in 2005 with a small but hard-working committee who have taken to look after the village and the nearby beaches of Old Bawn and Cahore. The group works closely with the local schools, clubs and groups to engage them in beach cleans and their “Team up to Clean up” Campaign. As well as this, the group also manages the Cahore Point Trail and have installed new eco toilets at Cahore beach which they also manage. This summer, the group collaborated closely with the National Parks & Wildlife Service Education Centre Knocksink to roll out The Cahore Little Tern Protection Project. This project was based along the North Wexford Coastline with the aim of protecting endangered birds and increase their nesting. The project kicked off back in April 2024, ahead of the nesting season, with an educational walk and talk by the NPWS Team. Knowledge was shared from the team and the locals to plan how best to protect the bird. The project was wrapped up at the end of the nesting season in October and proved successful with nesting increased from 22 to 64 nests.

WINNERS IN EACH CATEGORY INCLUDED:

Group of the Year Award: Joint first place: Enniscrone Clean Coasts, and Spanish Point Community Group

Individual of the Year Award: Anne Marie Kirwan from Tomhaggard Clean Coasts

Youth of the Year Award: Navan National Learning Network

Event of the Year Award: Circus 250, Comhar Dún Chaocháin Teo, Scoil Naisunta Cheathru Thaidhg for their joint Big Beach Clean event.

Campaigner of the Year Award: Joint first place: Mark McCarthy and Rathmullan Clean Coasts

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award: Arklow Coast Care

At the awards, Clean Coasts dedicated special attention to its incredible volunteers and their contributions to the programme.

The event featured a keynote address by Conall O’Connor from the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage, and contributions from An Taisce’s Environmental Education Unit. The audience was held captivated by guest speaker Seán Ronayne, as he spoke about his debut book, Nature Boy: A Journey Of Birdsong And Belonging and his second album entitled Hope. It was a timely reminder to everyone that when you follow your passion, great things can happen.

The venue was adorned with various displays spotlighting Clean Coasts campaigns and initiatives, highlighting collaborations such as the #2MinuteBeachClean, and featuring information stands on topics like biodiversity and Marine Litter. This year the venue was decorated with table centre pieces featuring ocean-inspired sculptures crafted entirely from waste such as discarded plastic bottles, metals and fabrics that were salvaged by Native Events from various productions, festivals, and waste facilities. These creative pieces not only add a striking, marine-themed visual to the tables but also reduce the use of virgin resources and as a result the event’s carbon footprint. The sustainability theme carried right through to the awards presented to the winners which were made of Polygood which is a material composed entirely from 100% recycled and recyclable plastics, demonstrating how plastic waste can be repurposed into something meaningful and durable.

Speaking at the Ocean Hero Awards ceremony, Conall O’Connor of the Department of Housing Local Government and Heritage said, “I would like to commend the Clean Coasts team for their outstanding work. The impact that their programme has on all our lives and particularly on coastal areas is immeasurable.”

Shane Dineen, Environment & Planning Manager at Fáilte Ireland added: “Fáilte Ireland has been proudly supporting An Taisce’s Clean Coasts programme for over a decade. The Ocean Hero Awards recognise the unwavering dedication, hard work, and commitment of individuals, volunteers, groups, and the broader community in safeguarding the future of our coastline and oceans. It is fantastic to see such a wide variety of entries across all award categories and the outstanding initiatives from across the country. The Clean Coasts groups are making an outstanding contribution to Ireland’s coastal environment through their conservation work which protects and enhances our extensive coastline and is highly valued by local communities and visitors alike.”

Bronagh Moore, An Taisce’s Clean Coasts Programme Manager said: “The Ocean Hero Awards is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate and showcase the incredible work that is being done day in and day out by volunteers in the Clean Coast Community. We hope that it will inspire others to get involved and be ambitious about the positive impact we can have in protecting and caring for our marine environment. Now more than ever our Ocean needs to be protected. We are stronger together and when we work with a common purpose, great things can be achieved.”

