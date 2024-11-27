Caution advised to Wexford consumers ahead of Black Friday

Wexford consumers are being warned as Black Friday approaches people may feel financial strain due to sales and promotions. Wexford Credit Union are advising caution, warning against relying on high-interest loans from money lenders, which could worsen financial stress.

It’s also the time of year when there is a greater threat of scam emails, texts, and phone calls pretending to be delivery companies.

Martin Donovan Chief Executive Of Wexford Credit Union had this advice when it comes to scams, “Just to be particularly cautious about opening up emails or texts and the same with scam phone calls as well. Never give your account details or your passwords to anyone. And I would say to people in particular to please check out fraudsmart.ie. It’s an excellent website, it’ll keep you up to date with the new frauds that are taking place because unfortunately these fraudsters are often ahead of the curve.”

https://www.fraudsmart.ie/

