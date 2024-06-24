Wexford Winners of Refugee Photography Competition

Wexford County Council’s Local Authority Integration Team is proud to announce the winners of the Refugee Week 2024 Photography Competition. The competition, themed “Our Home,” received numerous inspiring and poignant submissions that beautifully captured the essence of what home means, particularly through the experiences of refugees and their supporters.

The competition judges were deeply moved by the diversity and depth of the entries, each one telling a unique and heartfelt story. The winning photographs stood out for their emotional resonance, creativity, and powerful narratives saying “We are incredibly impressed by the talent and sensitivity shown in this year’s submissions”

Amanda Byrne, Acting Director of Service, Ukraine Response, Human Resources and Corporate Affairs, Wexford County Council added “The photographs capture the spirit of Refugee Week, highlighting the importance of home and the resilience of those who have had to rebuild theirs.”

We extend our heartfelt thanks to all participants for their thoughtful and compelling entries, and to our judges for their dedication and insight. This competition has underscored the power of photography to convey profound messages and foster understanding and empathy within our community.

Refugee Week is an annual event dedicated to celebrating the contributions, creativity, and resilience of refugees around the world. It provides a platform for displaced individuals to share their stories and for communities to show their support and solidarity.

1st Prize: Winner: Sasha Batoka Title of Photograph: “Tea time” Description: Whatever happens there’s always a time for cup of tea.

This flask reminds me the same, which I left in my cupboard in Kharkiv. The flavour of mint, thyme, honey, seabuckthorn and lemon bring me to my previous life, bring me back to home.

2nd Prize : Winner: Artem Vartanyan Title of Photograph: “Cleaning my Garden” Description: I am 71 years old, I am from Ukraine, from the Donetsk region, Bakhmut. In this photo, I am cleaning the garden, unfortunately, my house was

destroyed by a rocket and I only have a few pictures of my house left. Now all I have left are the memories of my home. This is the perfect place for me!

3rd Prize : Winner: Ganna Akhundova Title of Photograph: “Routine” Description: I’ve moved from place to place several times in Ireland. In each place I’ve lived, I’ve always used common cutlery. There was no need for my own plate or cup. Even at work, we had corporate mugs with logos. I remember strolling through a charity shop with a friend while she was looking for a plant pot. Then I caught myself thinking that I have no need for any things like that. They wouldn’t fit into my small suitcase. Now, I have my own plants in pots, my own cups, and many other things that won’t fit into a suitcase.

The winning photographs will be displayed at the Wexford Town Library on World Refugee Day 20th June, 2024 until 30th June, 2024.

