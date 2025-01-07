Wexford Women’s Coalition Celebrate Nollaig na mBan 2025 

Nollaig na mBan which can be translated from Irish as “Women’s Christmas,” is one of Ireland’s biggest traditions and is observed on January 6th. This was celebrated by the Wexford Women’s Coalition when they joined staff of Wexford County Council to mark the day.

Traditionally Nollaig na mBan was celebrated in homes around Ireland where women who had worked so hard over the Christmas period to provide food and festivities for their family took the day off cooking and other household duties to gather with friends. In more recent times events to mark ‘Women’s Christmas’ or ‘Little Christmas’ have grown to include social events outside the home.

The Women’s Coalition which consists of the seven female Elected Members of Wexford County Council wish to ensure that this traditional day dedicated to women is highlighted in recognition of the role of women both inside and outside the home, to keep the tradition alive and perhaps create new ones.

Councillor Barbara Anne Murphy, Chairperson of the Women’s Coalition said, “it was important that everyone took the time today to celebrate the women in their lives that made them the person they are today.”

