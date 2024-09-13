Wexford’s Dae Redmond Wins ‘Perfect Day at Dublin Zoo’ Art Competition

Dublin Zoo has announced the winners of its ‘Perfect Day at Dublin Zoo’ art competition, which received almost 600 submissions from children around the country. Eight-year-old Dae Redmond from Wexford was named as winner of the seven – eight age category.

This summer, Dublin Zoo invited visitors of all ages to come together and create unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. The art competition tasked Junior Explorers from ages six to twelve to draw their ‘Perfect Day’ at Dublin Zoo, which could include anything from a drawing of their favourite animal, to a drawing of their family enjoying a day out at the Zoo. The array of submissions for The Perfect Day at Dublin Zoo illustrated the unique magical moments families can experience at the Zoo, and the lasting impact these moments can have on younger visitors.

Dae took first place in the seven – eight age category, with an impressive work of art showcasing the different animals and habitats at Dublin Zoo, including an elephant, monkey, penguin, and seal, all enjoying their day!

There were four categories in this competition, aged six and under, seven to eight, nine to ten and eleven to twelve. The winning drawings were selected by a panel of judges. The winners received a Family Day Pass to Dublin Zoo, a Dublin Zoo Goodie Bag and a Dublin Zoo Animal Adoption Pack.

One winner was chosen per age category, as follows:

Age 6 and Under

Aoibhín Barry – Age six, from Limerick

Age 7-8

Dae Redmond – Age eight, from Wexford

Age 9-10

Shlok Etekar – Age ten, from Dublin

Age 11-12

Emily-Anne O’Regan – Age twelve, from Clare

Dublin Zoo is open seven days a week from 9.30am to 6.00pm. For further information on Dublin Zoo visit www.dublinzoo.ie.

Related