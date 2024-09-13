Practice Nurses from across the South East attend Chronic Disease Management Study Day

GP Practice Nurses from across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and South Tipperary have attended a Study Day hosted in Kilkenny titled “Integrated Learning: Enhancing Integrated Care in Chronic Disease Management”.

More than 100 GP practices in the South East were represented in an audience which in addition to hearing presentations from key speakers, also adjourned to workshops on particular topics and engaged with a variety of information stalls present on the from various HSE services, agencies in the community and other healthcare providers.

The aim of the Study Day was to bring together those who are making a lasting impact on health and well-being in communities. The gathering enhanced work under way on shaping the future of chronic disease management, in encouraging seamless, co-ordinated care across primary and specialist settings.

One of the messages imparted in the opening address at the Study Day by Judy Ryan (Director, HSE’s Nursing, Midwifery, Planning and Development Unit/South East) was not to ever underestimate the impact a Practice Nurse has on a patient’s journey.

Sandra McCarthy, the HSE’s Director of Nursing/Nurse Lead Integrated Care Programme for Chronic Disease was also among the speakers. She reiterated how the HSE’s Enhanced Community Care programme (ECC), of which the Chronic Disease Management (CDM) programme is a main plank, aims to support General Practice to manage the vast majority of CDM patients in primary care for their routine care.

In tandem, integrated care teams provide episodic care and specialist supports at ambulatory care hubs. The underlying principles of the Sláintecare strategy – right care, right place, right time – sees GP nurses playing a pivotal role in delivering the structured Chronic Disease Management programme in general practice.

Speaking at the Study Day, Liz Carroll (Professional Development Co-ordinator/GP Nurses, HSE/South East Community Healthcare) of the organisation team said:

“The HSE is delighted that so many GP nurses took time out of their busy practices to join us. Their commitment to advancing patient care and enhancing their skills in this vital area is truly commendable.”

“We were also pleased to welcome presenters from integrated care, the HSE/Caredoc’s Supporting Multi-morbidity self-care through Integration, Learning and E-Health (SMILE) service and GP Nurses themselves who are experts in their respective fields. Educational opportunities have a crucial role in fostering collaboration within our interdisciplinary care teams and promoting a culture of shared expertise and innovation.”

“The Study Day also featured the HSE’s self-management and peer support services showcasing their work. It was important to maximise the opportunity for attendees to connect with the exhibitors and utilise their services in the care provided to patients living with chronic disease. The impact of these services on quality of life and in assisting our patients to live well within their own communities is invaluable.”

“We also focused on updating our clinical skills and knowledge through hands-on workshops, which aimed to equip participants with the tools to deliver the highest level of care to patients living with chronic diseases and gain valuable insights that will increase collaboration and communication across primary care, integrated care, and the acute hospital sector. By building these connections, we ultimately improve patient care and outcomes, ensuring that every interaction leaves a lasting positive impact.”

