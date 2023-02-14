Wexford’s regional and local roads to benefit from investment worth €22.81 million

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that Co. Wexford’s regional and local roads will benefit from investment worth €22.81 million this year.

Commenting on the funding announcement, Minister Browne outlined how “restoration improvement works worth €10,897,500, restoration maintenance to the value of €1,591,000 and a discretionary grant of €3,024,000 are included within this package of investment funding for County Wexford’s regional and local roads.

“My Government colleagues and I are keen that County Wexford’s regional and local road network benefit from protection and renewal works.

“Significant investment has been allocated towards the Deeps Bridge in Killurin. €1.5 million will be dedicated to significant improvement works to the bridge. I am confident that this major Government investment will make a great difference to preserving the bridge as a key access route for locals in the Killurin, Kyle and Kilpatrick area.

“Climate change adaptation and resilience work applications have resulted in funding worth €682,000 for 15 projects. Works are due to take place at Lucas Park, Enniscorthy, Tomnalossett Road, Enniscorthy, Shanwole Cross, Caroreigh, Green Lane, Clonroche, Shelmaliere Commons, Duncannon New Line Road, Forth Mountain, Davidstown, Ballywilliam , Wellingtonbridge, Barntown, , Tottenhamgreen, Taghmon, Rosslare Strand,, Haggard Junction, Ramsgrange, and Cooleycall, Baldwinstown.

“17 bridges across County Wexford will benefit from investment worth a total of €610,000. The locations include Carley’s Bridge, Enniscorthy, Ballinapierce Bridge, Davidstown, Boley Upper Bridge, Ballycanew, Milshoge Bridge, Camolin, Barmoney Bridge, Bree, Goffsbridge, Horetown, Waddingtown, Cleariestown, Badgers Hill Bridge, Glynn, Old Boley Bridge, Barntown, Tomgarrow Bridge, Ballycarney, Cooraun Bridge, Bree, Dunmain Bridge, Gusserane, Ambrosetown Bridge, Duncormick, Kingsbridge, Cullenstown, Ballynaleck Bridge, Crossabeg, Boleany Bridge, Riverchapel, Newcastle, Bridgetown.

“I’m delighted to confirm that safety improvement works will take place at 15 locations across the county, with investment totalling €392,000. Among the projects, €40,000 has been allocated towards works at Waddingtown, Cleariestown while €35,000 will support works at the Castlebridge village junction and Annagh Long, Hollyfort respectively. Projects at Island Road, Enniscorthy, Distillery Road, Wexford, Raheenaskeagh Lower, The Ballagh, and Ballindaggin village will benefit from €30,000 investment respectively. Other areas benefitting from works include Enniscorthy town, Ballyfinogue, Wexford, Forth, Wexford, Clongeen, Gusserane, Ballyroebuck, and Murrintown.