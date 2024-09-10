World Suicide Prevention Day: Wexford vets and farmers are encouraged to ask for help

On World Suicide Prevention Day, Wexford farmers are being encouraged to help others who may be at risk of suicide.

Certain occupations have higher suicide rates than others, including those who work alone, such as farmers and vets.

The UCD Agri Mental Health team published a study in June of this year to replicate and extend preliminary research exploring the mental health and suicide risk of Irish farmers.

A total of 457 farmers responded to an online survey, devised by Mark Creegan and Dr Alison Stapleton that included measures of wellbeing, psychological distress, suicidal ideation, farm attachment, farm stress, social support, exposure to suicide, and demographics.

The study revealed 22.8% of participants were considered at risk of suicide, and farm stress was significantly associated with higher suicidal ideation and psychological distress.

A 2022 study, also carried out by the UCD Agri Mental Health team found farmers’ top stressor is government policies designed to reduce climate change with other factors deemed to be a suicide risk including financial/economic pressures, environmental factors, social isolation, lack of social support networks and the stigma associated with seeking help for mental health.

Research reported in the Irish Veterinary Journal also shows a high prevalence of various risk factors for mental health disorders among practising vets. In addition to a high risk of suicide, there is increasing evidence of burnout and depression, which are higher than in the general population and among other occupational groups.

Farming, whether full-time or part-time has a plethora of benefits and is a positive way of life for many. However, it is not without its challenges and stresses. Research carried out by Teagasc in March stated that one in four farmers face burnout. This is a state of physical, emotional and mental exhaustion caused by long-term involvement in emotionally demanding situations.

The IFA is encouraging anyone whos is at risk or may be affected by any of these issues to contact the Pieta 24 hour crisis helpline on:

1800 247 247 or text the word HELP to 51444 (standard message rates apply) to speak to a qualified therapist if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, self-harming or have lost someone to suicide.

A dedicated number for Wexford farmers is also in place: 085 870 6712

