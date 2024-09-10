Appeal for missing Fiona on her birthday

Today is Fiona Sinnott’s 46th birthday.

Fiona has been missing from her home in Bridgetown since 9th February 1998. She left her local pub, Butlers in Broadway at around midnight to walk home.

Fiona is described as 5’2″ in height, 7 stone with shoulder length auburn hair and brown eyes. She was 19 when she went missing.

A motorist reported seeing a male and a female near Kisha Cross, Broadway on the 8th February 1998 at around midnight.

There were two males in close proximity who are reported to be in their teens or early twenties. None of those people have ever come forward and Gardai would like to trace them.

Anyone else who was in the area at the time who did not or could not come forward are being asked to come forward now.

Anyone with information or who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9145200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111

