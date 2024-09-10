Wexford charity shop robbed in broad daylight

A charity shop in Bunclody was the victim of a robbery last month and now Wexford Gardai have appealed for witnesses.

The shop was robbed in broad day light and Sergeant Margo Kennedy outlined the details of the incident in an attempt to jog people’s memories.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran on morning mix today, it was revealed that the theft occurred at the NCBI charity shop in Bunclody on Saturday 24th August at 2 o’ clock in the afternoon.

A male and female entered the shop. One of the people distracted the shop assistant whilst the other took money from the till. They got away with a sum of money.

Anyone with any information or who was in the shop at the time of the theft is asked to contact Bunclody Garda station on 053 9377102.

