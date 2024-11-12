10 days to go until 1,528 Wexford children celebrate National Pyjama Day 2024

With 10 days to go, preparations are in full swing for Ireland’s cosiest fundraiser. Already, 1,528 children in Early Years and School Age Care settings in Wexford are getting ready for Early Childhood Ireland’s National Pyjama Day 2024 – and they will be joined by more and more children right up until the big day!

This year’s National Pyjama Day takes place on Friday, November 22, and Early Childhood Ireland’s Wexford members will host a fun-filled day of laughter, games, teddy-bear picnics and much more for children in their settings, all while dressed in the comfiest clothes you can imagine – pyjamas!

Since the inaugural National Pyjama Day in 2003, over €4.3 million has been raised by children helping children for a host of charitable causes that support babies and children all over Ireland. Funds raised this year will go to support Sensational Kids – an award-winning social enterprise that provides frontline therapeutic support to children who have sensory processing challenges – and Early Childhood Ireland’s Eco-Emotions project, which empowers educators and parents with the tools they need to support children in caring for themselves, their communities, and the planet.

Still time to register

Registrations opened for this year’s event on October 7 and any Early Childhood Ireland members in Wexford who have yet to register are encouraged to do so by visiting the organisation’s website.

Participating members will receive a special National Pyjama Day pack which includes posters, stickers, and some Eco-Emotions’ Self-Regulation Cards for children to take home with them.

“Families can use our Eco-Emotions Self-Regulation Cards to create meaningful moments together,” Early Childhood Ireland’s CEO, Teresa Heeney, explained.

“By setting aside time to practice nature-inspired activities, whether during outdoor walks or quiet moments at home, children can be encouraged to express how each activity makes them feel and help to foster open conversations about emotions while at the same time cultivating a deeper connection to nature,” she added.

Community support

“With one month to go to this year’s National Pyjama Day, I’d like to thank our brilliant Wexford members who have registered so far. While the children are undoubtedly the stars of the day, this impactful fundraiser would not be possible without our members’ and all of the wonderfully generous parents, guardians, grandparents, and family members in communities across Wexford who help make this day a success,” Ms Heeney said.

Joy Booth, Fundraising Manager at Sensational Kids, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Early Childhood Ireland and Community Foundation Ireland to equip Early Years and School Age Care professionals with tools and knowledge to support children with sensory processing challenges. This initiative will empower thousands of children across Ireland to thrive and reach their full potential in learning environments designed to meet their needs.”

Registration for National Pyjama Day 2024 is open now. Early Childhood Ireland members can register at www.earlychildhoodireland.ie.

