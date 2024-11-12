EirGrid to host public consultation events across Wexford on offshore energy plans for Ireland’s south coast

EirGrid, the operator and developer of the national electricity grid, is seeking the public’s input into its project to build the new transmission grid infrastructure necessary to bring power generated by offshore windfarms into our national grid.

With Ireland set to take a significant step towards a greener energy future with plans to deliver offshore renewable energy infrastructure off the south coast, the public will have an opportunity to find out more about EirGrid’s proposed plans at a series of information events across November and December.

The ten-week consultation launched today, 12th November 2024 and lasting until Friday 24th January 2025 will give the public, communities, the maritime and seafood sector and businesses across Cork, Waterford and Wexford the opportunity to share their feedback on the proposed on and offshore station locations, landfall locations and grid connection points which will be required to deliver this transformational project. They will also hear further information about benefits to local communities, including the establishment of a community forum made up of local stakeholders.

These information sessions, follow on from initial public consultation events held in June 2023 where this project was introduced to stakeholders. The public, communities and businesses in the region will now be able to submit their views on the proposed plans through this consultation.

Observations can be made online or by post, and public information events will also be held in-person and online to allow those interested to speak with EirGrid representatives and learn more about the proposals.

As part of Ireland’s ambition to achieve our climate target of producing 80% of electricity from clean renewable sources as outlined in the Government’s Climate Action Plan, EirGrid has been tasked by Government to deliver a plan-led approach for connecting offshore wind to the electricity grid.

This involves the delivery of grid transmission infrastructure including offshore substations and underwater cables to connect offshore renewable energy resources to points on the south coast to the onshore grid in preparation for the second phase of the Offshore Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (ORESS 2.1) which will see offshore windfarm developers compete for a licence to develop offshore windfarms within Area A, “Tonn Nua” of Government’s South Coast Designated Maritime Area Plan for Offshore Renewable Energy (SC-DMAP).

As part of the programme on behalf of government, EirGrid will deliver the infrastructure connecting offshore windfarms to the national grid. The windfarms will be delivered by private developers following a competitive auction process, and subject to all necessary planning and consents.

EirGrid seeks to place coastal and marine stakeholders at the heart of engagement for its offshore grid infrastructure.

Speaking about the launch of the public consultation EirGrid’s Head of Public Engagement Sinéad Dooley said: “We believe the Powering Up Offshore South Coast project represent a tremendous opportunity for Ireland, both in meeting climate targets and creating lasting economic benefits for local communities. We invite everyone to come along, meet our team, ask questions and share their views about the infrastructure works that will take place off the south coast, and about EirGrid’s role in connecting clean renewable energy to the national grid. It is imperative that we hear from local communities, so our projects are reflective of the needs and priorities of people in the local area.”

Dooley also adds, “While there will be further opportunities to engage on this programme in the new year, we would encourage people to attend our series of public information events in November, December and January so they can meet the programme team and ask any questions they may have at this stage.”

Construction works on EirGrid’s offshore connection infrastructure is expected to begin later this decade. This will follow a wide range of studies, extensive public consultation and robust consenting processes.

When delivered, the infrastructure will have the capacity to bring 900 megawatts of clean, renewable electricity onto the national grid – enough to power nearly a million homes.

For more information about Powering Up Offfshore South Coast visit www.eirgrid.com/offshore

