Independent Michael Sheehan says New Ross has potential to attract multinational brands

A New Ross Councillor has outlined a proposal to boost retail in New Ross to compete with neighboring Counties like Kilkenny and Waterford.

Independent Michael Sheehan says he has identified two or three sites in New Ross town center for a new retail park, which could attract major retailers like Marks & Spencers, Dunnes Stores, The Range, and Homestore & More.

Cllr Sheehan is suggesting offering rates or rent discounts to retailers for the first five years in exchange for long-term commitments.

Speaking to South East Radio News the councillor believes the area has the potential to attract multinational brands if the right infrastructure is in place

He said,“The plan is we have identified two or three sites for a retail park and we would do a masterplan around those,” said Councillor Sheehan. “From the start we would create a plan for a retail park around the needs for the retailers. The buy-in and commitment is there from the people of New Ross so if The Range or Homestore & More open up a shop in New Ross we would give them rates or rent discounts for five years and the commitment then is they have to remain with us for ten years so it’s not distorting the market.

“This will increase the footfall in the town so existing businesses have a huge opportunity to expand their offering.”

Cllr Sheehan said: “As a county we need to up the retail offering because too many of our people are going to Waterford, Kilkenny and Dublin to do their shopping. We have the capacity to do that here, we just never had the political will. We need representatives who understand how the economics of this work, understand how the economy works and make sure that we have the infrastructure so the multinationals have a second look at Wexford. The fact that McDonalds have indicated they are coming to town by submitting an application is a good indication of things to come. I would expect Supermacs to come in behind them. We need to get more multinationals in like Dunnes Stores, Penney’s, particularly, and there is a need for one, a Marks & Spencers.”

Cllr Sheehan said there are two sites on the Quay which would be ideal for retail parks.

“The South East Greenway will bring hundreds of thousands of people into New Ross so the time is right to act now in advance of this. There are the URDF and the RRDF finance schemes there to bring these schemes on. There is no shortage of money to advance these. One site has already been identified for a hotel. With support from the government we could acquire a second site. Then we can sit down with the retailers and find out what their requirements are.”

He said Mr Price “is bursting to come to town”.

“We just don’t have the facility for them. Here is the opportunity for a government to step in, where the market is dysfunctional, and we build a premises for them and they come in on the back of that. It’s a win win all round as it will expand the town’s retail offering, it will expand the services to the people of New Ross. It will also bring life back to the middle of the town, and with 250,000 people expected to use the South East Greenway here’s the opportunity to maximise that potential and have them coming into town and shopping, instead of just using the greenway and moving on.”

