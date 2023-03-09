12 County Wexford projects to benefit from Built Heritage Investment Scheme

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that 12 County Wexford projects will benefit from the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).

The BHIS assists owners of heritage structures – including those on the local authorities’ Record of Protected Structures and those in Architectural Conservation Areas – to meet their obligations to care for their properties by providing match-funded grants of up to €15,000 for standard projects (not involving thatch). Also included under this year’s scheme is funding of €500,000 for conservation repairs to eligible historic thatched structures. Grants of up to €20,000 for thatched structures are available through the scheme.

Welcoming the Government’s investment in the 12 County Wexford heritage projects, Minister Browne said he was “glad that these 12 built heritage projects will allow 12 owners and custodians of historic and protected structures in County Wexford to complete necessary works to maintain these structures and safeguard them for the benefit of future generations. €120,856 has been awarded to projects through the scheme’s main stream while €38,160 will be made available through the thatched scheme.

“I have always stressed the importance of supporting our communities in their efforts to repair, preserve and restore our built heritage. The BHIS will also create economic benefits by generating jobs, including those in those specialist sectors providing employment for heritage contractors and tradespeople. I look forward to seeing how this funding benefits so many communities through the new and exciting conservation projects located in Enniscorthy, Wexford, Mayglass, Killinick, Ballyedmond, Adamstown, Broadway, Ballywilliam, and Ballinesker, which will be undertaken in the coming year.”

Wexford County Council €120,856 – Main stream €38,160 – Thatch stream Mayglass Farm Complex, Pollwitch, Mayglass, Co. Wexford Thatching €20,000 Sanctuary Cottage, The Sanctuary, Killinick, Co. Wexford Thatching €18,160 Dreybrine, Ballyedmond, Wells, Co. Wexford Thatching €12,705 Carrigbyrne House, Adamstown, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford Roof repair, structures & coverings including lead work, External fixture repair, External wall repair €15,000 5 Leinster Terrace, Upper King Street, Wexford Town Lime rendering & Rainwater goods repair/replacement €10,249 Yoletown Cottage, Yoletown, Broadway, Co. Wexfor Thatching €15,000 “Bolands Forge”, Templeludigan, Ballywilliam, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford Roof repair, structures & coverings including lead work €3,178 Ballyrane House, Killinick, Co. Wexford Roof repair, structures & coverings including lead work €15,000 The Dunes, Ballinesker, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford Historic window glass conservation/protection €8,000 Sweetfarm House, St. Johns, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford Historic window glass conservation/protection €15,000 Cooladine House, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford External joinery repair, external fixture repair, stabilisation of masonry €11,724 2 Mary Street, Slippery Green, Wexford Town Lime rendering, replace uPVC windows in the ACA €15,000