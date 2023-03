On South East Radios all female line up this morning, Irish Music Month finalist Rachel Grace joined Alan Corcoran on todays Morning Mix.

Rachel, who has an album out next month and has recently recorded music with Glen Campbells daughter, sang live on the show.

In a nod to International Womens Day, Rachel says that she supports any young female artists looking to get into the industry and she commends all the women of Wexford.